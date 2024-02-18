MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Achieves $464.18 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $88.41 or 0.00169473 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $464.18 million and $12.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00015709 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,136.98 or 0.99944863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006467 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 84.64238058 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $19,631,483.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.