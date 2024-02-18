Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.44 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $370.85 million and $9.31 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,106,465,650 coins and its circulating supply is 834,228,742 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.