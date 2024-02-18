My DeFi Pet Price Down 1.4% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $386,262.64 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

