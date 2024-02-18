My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0445 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $386,858.55 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000660 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005202 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

