Nano Price Hits $1.34 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $178.55 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,159.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00516528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00136398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00050665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00233268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00148923 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

