Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Achieves $841.26 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $841.26 million and approximately $89.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.21 or 0.05535854 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00077011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00020264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.124293 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $67,113,331.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

