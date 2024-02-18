Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $843.76 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $843.76 million and approximately $92.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.60 or 0.05532280 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00077666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

