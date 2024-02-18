PAAL AI (PAAL) Trading 128.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 128.5% higher against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $317.52 million and $7.56 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.34669174 USD and is up 27.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,419,639.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars.

