Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $215.24 million and $905,005.53 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.