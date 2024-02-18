Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.90. 1,631,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 361,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,382 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169,230 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

