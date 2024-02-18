Prom (PROM) Trading 47.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $10.78 or 0.00020716 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $196.74 million and $5.78 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00015855 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,023.31 or 0.99970769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00173543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.45905851 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $14,400,658.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.