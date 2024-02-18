Qtum (QTUM) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00006375 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $347.93 million and $45.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.16 or 0.05501588 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.