Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00015855 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,023.31 or 0.99970769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00173543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.