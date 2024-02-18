Radio Caca Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $57.62 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $57.62 million and $6.66 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

