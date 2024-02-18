Radio Caca Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $58.92 million and $7.23 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

