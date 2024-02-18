Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,186.28

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $24,186.28 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

