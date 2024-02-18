Safe Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Safe has a total market cap of $72.51 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00006719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00116259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019925 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.48105581 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

