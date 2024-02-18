Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.92 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $27.71 million and $27.92 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for $6.09 or 0.00011757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is a digital asset that represents a stake and voting rights in the Santos Football Club ecosystem. It allows holders to influence club decisions through “fan voting.” Santos FC, a renowned football club, introduced the SANTOS token to foster deeper engagement with its fan base and democratize club decisions. Holders of SANTOS tokens can participate in polls, gain access to exclusive content, engage in token-specific events, and trade or hold the tokens. The SANTOS token is a collaboration between Binance and Santos FC, designed to revolutionize the fan experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.