Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.14 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and $1,644.10 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.63 or 0.05496963 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00077529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00020357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,652,100,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,425,384 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.