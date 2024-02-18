Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,815.56

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Sapphire has a market cap of $15.65 million and $3,815.56 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.65 or 0.05533738 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00077219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00026389 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,652,341,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,660,584 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)"

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

