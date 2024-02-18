Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Declines By 9.9%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $31,935.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE FET traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 25,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $204.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.65. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

