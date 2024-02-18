Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 54.5% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $781.28 million and $122.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 54.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,696.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.17 or 0.00518735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00136323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00050687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00238028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00149685 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,491,545,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,466,674,192 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

