Sleepless AI (AI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $235.54 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $235.54 million and approximately $221.38 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

