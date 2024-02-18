Sourceless Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $168.06 million and approximately $400.13 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015819 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,818.79 or 1.00027140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009172 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00167762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00777124 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $38.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

