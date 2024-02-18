SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $289.39 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. SPACE ID has a market cap of $289.39 million and $241.09 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 0% against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 467,245,041.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.60023107 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $195,129,075.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

