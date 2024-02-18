STP Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.35 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $109.86 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00015736 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,046.84 or 0.99987579 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00169342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009166 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05669468 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,602,793.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

