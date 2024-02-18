Stratis Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002002 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $164.39 million and $11.33 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.21 or 0.05509841 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00077154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,801,204 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.