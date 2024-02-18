Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Tops $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $57.05 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00015736 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,046.84 or 0.99987579 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00169342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009166 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024092 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $327.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

