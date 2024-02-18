Substratum (SUB) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $57.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024092 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $327.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

