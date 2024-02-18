The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 257,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,098. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

