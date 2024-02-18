Theta Fuel Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $291.48 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00077033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00026160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00020319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001620 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,453,365,222 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

