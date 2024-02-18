Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $160.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $161.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

