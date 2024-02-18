UMA (UMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.18 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, UMA has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $330.65 million and $26.18 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00008094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,045,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,314,355 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

