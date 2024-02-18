Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $97.29 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.61 billion and $97.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $7.71 or 0.00014808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00136317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.76944616 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 932 active market(s) with $163,757,529.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

