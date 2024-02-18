Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115.98 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.68 or 0.00014708 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and approximately $115.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00135459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007911 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.76944616 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 932 active market(s) with $163,757,529.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

