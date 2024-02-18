USDD (USDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $738.72 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $738.72 million and $13.24 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 738,932,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,931,108 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

