Venus BUSD (vBUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.50 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.17 million and $1.50 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02233216 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,500,362.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

