Verge Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.84 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $64.81 million and $3.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,696.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.17 or 0.00518735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00136323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00050687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00238028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00149685 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

