Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0556 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $13,623.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,159.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00516528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00136398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00050665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00233268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00148923 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,759,360 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

