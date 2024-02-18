VerusCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $81.55 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $81.55 million and $6,938.08 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,530,224 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,524,691.23040983. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.1518365 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,016.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

