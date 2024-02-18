Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 5.2 %

VMC stock traded up $12.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,054. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $260.81.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 136.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 15.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

