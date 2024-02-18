Wanchain Trading Up 5.4% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $45.11 million and $1.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00077637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00020350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,391,277 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

