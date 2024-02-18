WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.46 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.12 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00135904 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007934 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

