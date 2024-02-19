A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. 386,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 459,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMKBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.39.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

