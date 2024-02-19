aelf Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $452.79 million and $13.99 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001059 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,211,843 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

