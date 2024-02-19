Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $62.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00075522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00027484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,588,115 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.