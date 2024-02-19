Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 52-Week High at $344.00

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.24), with a volume of 600473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.50 ($4.26).

The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.63.

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £15,513.74 ($19,533.80). In other news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,513.74 ($19,533.80). Also, insider Simon Davis acquired 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.53 ($12,523.96). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,552. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

