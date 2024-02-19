Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Trading Up 1.7%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.59. 40,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 32,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

