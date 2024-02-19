Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $174.19 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001873 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $174.19 million and $18.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002130 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001382 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002694 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,003,826 coins and its circulating supply is 179,004,596 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

