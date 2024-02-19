ASD Price Reaches $0.0525 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $34.68 million and $2.63 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015951 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,665.39 or 1.00030561 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000999 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00169214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04842079 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,456,923.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.